Forest Carbon Analyst, Finite Carbon – Flexible Location

Finite Carbon is the leading developer and supplier of forest carbon offsets in North America with 3 million acres under carbon management. We offer an end-to-end solution for forest owners seeking to participate in the carbon market including project feasibility, inventory, modeling and documentation, verification oversight, timber-carbon decision support, and offset transactions. Finite Carbon is seeking a Forest Carbon Analyst to support the development of Finite’s growing portfolio of forest offset projects.

Finite Carbon offers an entrepreneurial environment with the opportunity to learn from industry veterans and participate in the success of the business. Finite Carbon has a wide range of clients from tribes, land trusts, and family forests to the largest TIMOs and public timber REITs in the country. It prides itself on working as an advocate of these landowners and is committed to integrity and fair dealing in all its business interactions. As such, Finite Carbon expects potential candidates to hold these same values in high regard. For more information, please visit www.finitecarbon.com

Primary Responsibilities

Support the project development team by learning and executing proprietary workflow processes embedded in GIS, growth and yield modeling, database management, and quantification of forest carbon offsets.

Assist in the preparation of offset project data reports and verification documentation.

Conduct feasibility studies to estimate project performance and valuation of forest carbon assets for new and existing clients.

Assist with forest carbon inventory design.

Travel occasionally and when necessary to project sites, team training meetings, and /or conferences.

Education

S. in forestry or related natural resources management degree.

Masters level degree from an SAF accredited forestry school is a plus, but not required.

Experience (2 out of 3 required)

Minimum of 1-2 years in forestry consulting or forest products industry, or related experience dealing with forest operations and timber management, such as timber sale administration.

Minimum of 1-2 years of timber cruising and inventory design.

Minimum of 1-2 years of experience related to carbon offset standards and protocols and/or carbon markets

Skills

Strong communication skills – both verbal and written

Ability to prioritize and manage time to meet deadlines

Advanced user of MS Excel and MS Access for inventory data management

ESRI ArcMap for GIS analysis

Experience or familiarity with FVS and/or Remsoft is a plus, but not required

Forester credential including state licensure and/or SAF Certified Forester or Association of Consulting Foresters membership strongly preferred

Compensation and Location:

Salary is commensurate with experience. Position includes a competitive benefits package. Location is flexible, but there is a preference for candidate to work from the Portland, Oregon, or Tallahassee office.

Link to Apply:

https://jobs.lever.co/bplaunchpad/451433f6-2981-48b7-8c95-c361732ed31b

Finite Carbon is an equal opportunity employer.