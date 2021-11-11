Africa > COP26: Egypt, UAE confirmed as next UN climate summit hosts

COP26: Egypt, UAE confirmed as next UN climate summit hosts

Published 18:53 on November 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:33 on November 11, 2021  /  Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East  /  No Comments

Egypt was confirmed as the next host of the UN climate summit for late 2022, with the United Arab Emirates selected to host the meeting for the following year, current COP26 President Alok Sharma announced on Thursday.

