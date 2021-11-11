Egypt was confirmed as the next host of the UN climate summit for late 2022, with the United Arab Emirates selected to host the meeting for the following year, current COP26 President Alok Sharma announced on Thursday.
COP26: Egypt, UAE confirmed as next UN climate summit hosts
