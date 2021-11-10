California dispenses 1.5-yr low in compliance offsets, though CCO-0s jump

Published 21:12 on November 10, 2021 / Last updated at 21:12 on November 10, 2021

California divvied out the fewest number of compliance offsets this week since spring 2020, although the number of California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) that lost their invalidation period swelled for the second consecutive issuance, according to data from state regulator ARB published Wednesday.