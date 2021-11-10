Washington state carbon market will not be linked from outset -govt official

Published 20:55 on November 10, 2021 / Last updated at 20:55 on November 10, 2021

Washington’s WCI-modelled cap-and-trade system will not have any linkages when it commences from 2023, and it is uncertain when or even if the jurisdiction will ever join another programme, a state government official said this week.