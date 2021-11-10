Trading house Mercuria has signed an MoU with Ghana to help operationalise Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, including driving project development in a number of sectors across the economy.
COP26: Mercuria secures deal with Ghana to develop Paris Agreement carbon credits
