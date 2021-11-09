Silicon Valley-backed corporate carbon offset ‘robo-advisor’ raises $3 mln in seed round

Published 23:58 on November 9, 2021 / Last updated at 00:18 on November 10, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A Silicon Valley-backed 'robo-advisor' for high-quality offsets has raised $3 million in a fund raise to help scale its procurement platform for corporates seeking to neutralise their carbon footprint.