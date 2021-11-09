Head of Compliance Sales, South Pole – Amsterdam/Berlin/Paris/London

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all continents across the globe, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.
Our Portfolio Management team oversees and develops business for the sale and trading of carbon credits and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). By working collaboratively with both our internal Sales and Projects teams, we play a crucial role in balancing the demand and supply of certificates, in order to best match the needs of our clients with our sourcing capabilities. If you are a smart, ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, the below position may be right for you!
Job summary:
In this role, as part of our Markets team, you will be responsible for overseeing and growing the current activities in compliance with carbon markets. Next to this, the goal is to develop South Pole’s commercial activities in upcoming compliance markets globally. The role is a managerial role, whereby coordination with other teams is essential. Working with the Climate Policy team and the project sourcing team, the candidate is responsible for ensuring that South Pole is fully aware of new market developments and is able to grasp new market opportunities, globally. In addition, you will participate in events and forums to create new business opportunities and, in coordination with our emission reduction projects and marketing teams, you will draft proposals that meet clients’ needs.
Main tasks & responsibilities:
- Oversee the current compliance markets that South Pole is active in; support the teams in commercial negotiations and develop new business opportunities
- Develop business in new compliance markets
- Work closely with other internal stakeholders, such as the Climate Policy team and the Sourcing team to define a market entry strategy for South Pole, where applicable
- Follow a structured approach to introduce the services the company offers to potential partners
- Attendance to exhibitions and other corporate events
- Provide information about products, projects, and processes to clients and staff to support sales and marketing activities
- Understand client needs, gather market intelligence and identify industry trends
Requirements:
Essential
- Relevant experience in environmental markets and/or other commodities
- Analytical mindset and high commercial acumen
- Able to develop business plans and inform relevant stakeholders of key information for decision making
- Understanding policy drivers and compliance markets
- Excellent communication skills and managerial skills
- Able to exert positive influence in a matrixed organisation, be a strong collaborator and communicator
- Demonstrate initiative, adaptability and problem-solving skills in an ambiguous and dynamic environment
- Entrepreneurial and proactive mindset, willingness to take the initiative
Desirable
- A network in environmental commodities
- Spanish is preferred
What we offer:
At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.
We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make; South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.