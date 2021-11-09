Africa > COP26 Roundup: Day 9 – Nov. 9

COP26 Roundup: Day 9 – Nov. 9

Published 07:52 on November 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:29 on November 9, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, New Zealand, Other APAC, REDD, Shipping, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

It’s Science Day in Glasgow, while negotiations carry on under the guidance of ministers appointed by the UK COP26 Presidency.

It’s Science Day in Glasgow, while negotiations carry on under the guidance of ministers appointed by the UK COP26 Presidency.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software