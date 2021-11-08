California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices could move towards the programme’s price cap in the coming years as greater competition for biofuel feedstocks exerts bullish pressure, analysts at a major investment bank said Friday.
Feedstock competition could push California LCFS values towards price cap -analysts
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices could move towards the programme’s price cap in the coming years as greater competition for biofuel feedstocks exerts bullish pressure, analysts at a major investment bank said Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.