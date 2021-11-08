Feedstock competition could push California LCFS values towards price cap -analysts

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices could move towards the programme’s price cap in the coming years as greater competition for biofuel feedstocks exerts bullish pressure, analysts at a major investment bank said Friday.