Experts wary of US climate policy pathway, despite senator’s carbon pricing optimism

Published 21:54 on November 8, 2021 / Last updated at 00:24 on November 9, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, US / No Comments

Experts were downbeat on the statement made by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D) over the weekend that Congress is one vote away from a federal carbon price in the reconciliation bill, noting the significant roadblocks that remain for US climate policy.