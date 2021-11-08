Twelve North and Latin American national and sub-national governments on Monday signed a new declaration promising to boost their carbon pricing integration, rebooting an existing framework with smaller jurisdictions keen to learn more.
COP26: North, Latin American governments reboot alliance to forge closer ties on carbon pricing
