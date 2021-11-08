VCM Report: CORSIA-grade VERs eye $9, nature-based units flirt with $13

Standardised, exchange-traded voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) hurdled to fresh record highs once again this week, with evolving interest from speculators, crypto initiatives, and the ongoing COP26 UN climate talks seen as major drivers in the voluntary carbon market (VCM).