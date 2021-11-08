EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs, energy gains on Russian gas no-show

Euro Markets: EUAs, energy gains on Russian gas no-show

Published 18:25 on November 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:59 on November 8, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices edged higher on Monday as the wider energy complex rose amid a lack of anticipated additional supply from Russia.

EU carbon prices edged higher on Monday as the wider energy complex rose amid a lack of anticipated additional supply from Russia.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software