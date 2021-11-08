Senior Analyst ETS Operations, New Zealand EPA – Wellington

Make history with us

As New Zealand’s environmental regulator, the work we do today helps shape the future of Aotearoa.

We regulate activity across the climate, land & ocean environments to enable New Zealand to sustainably utilise its natural resources, protect its environment and meet its international obligations.

We have a shared vision of protecting our environment and way of life, while ensuring we grow a strong and vibrant economy. Our work in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) is New Zealand’s primary response to climate change.

The opportunity

As the Senior Analyst you will help enable the team to provide high quality multi-disciplinary analysis and advisory that will relate largely to future business operations and business strategy.

Your expert advice and decision-making will support the business operations and change initiatives relating to the Emissions Trading Scheme and the New Zealand Emission Trading Register.

You will provide coaching and mentoring to the Analysts withing team to support them in giving sound advice and making complex decisions,

This is a unique opportunity to work with a team of collaborative professionals striving to protect New Zealand’s environment.

What we can offer you

This is a permanent full-time position based in our central city offices, located in the heart of the city on Lambton Quay.

The role provides plenty of variety, interesting and challenging opportunities, working with colleagues focused on making a difference. You will be joining our close-knit and supportive team who are focused and dedicated to our work and whānau.

Some of the benefits of working with us include flexible working, additional leave on top of the standard legislative requirements, free flu vaccinations and subsidised eye tests.

We offer on-site Māori language lessons and regular workshops to develop staff understanding and appreciation of Te Ao Māori; talks on a variety of topics from fascinating speakers; and a range of clubs and groups.

About you

We are seeking a self-motivated person who is keen to make a difference to the lives of New Zealanders. Project management skills and strong communication skills will be valued, as will your commitment to a great team environment.

We are looking for someone who has a range of skills and capabilities, including:

• Knowledge of the ETS, Caron Markets, and the Climate Change Response Act

• Senior level experience in project management, managing risks, policy analysis or service design

• Proven experience in business workflow design and delivery

• Ability to work effectively in a sectoral environment and to contribute to cross-government initiatives

• High level of proficiency in the collection and analysis of information, identifying options and making recommendations to senior management groups

• Experience working with large datasets, SQL, advanced excel, Power BI, and Dashboard reporting skills

• Previous mentoring and coaching experience

More information

