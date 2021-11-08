Assistant Managers, Future Carbon Markets Executive Level 1, Clean Energy Regulator – Canberra

The successful candidates for this role will contribute to the work being undertaken in Australia to accelerate development and commercialisation of low emission technologies, including hydrogen.

Underpinning our clean hydrogen future will be a Guarantee of Origin scheme or certification scheme to enable Australian businesses to sell verified low emissions hydrogen from renewable sources and fossil fuels with substantial carbon capture and storage, domestically and to the world.

A Guarantee of Origin scheme will measure and display key attributes of how and where a unit of hydrogen is produced including its carbon intensity in a digital certificate.

The Clean Energy Regulator has been asked by the Australian Government to run trials which will inform the design of the Guarantee of Origin scheme. These trials will focus on testing the carbon accounting methods for the Hydrogen Guarantee of Origin scheme for Australia discussion paper and will be run collaboratively with the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources and be co-designed with industry and key stakeholders.

