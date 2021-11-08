Manager, Carbon Offsets, Biologic Environmental Survey – Perth

Are you passionate about the role that nature can have in addressing the climate crisis? Do you want to drive better outcomes from the current carbon market? Are you ready to lead an established biodiversity company into the carbon credit space?

We are after a highly experienced, passionate and connected individual to lead our biodiversity company into the carbon and biodiversity credit market. With more than 50 biodiversity professionals covering all areas of terrestrial and aquatic biodiversity, and an extensive network of research contacts beyond, we are in a unique position to use this knowledge and experience to help build a better carbon market through the incorporation of biodiversity values into habitat restoration projects. We also consider it essential that local cultural values are incorporated into carbon projects, so experience in constructive engagement with local indigenous groups would be welcomed.

The role will focus initially on working with the current executive team to develop a plan to establish the company within the carbon market space, engaging with stakeholders to identify project and funding opportunities, and helping to manage a local restoration project which is serving as a pilot study for the company.

Whilst we see this role as an executive level management position, we are more than happy to consider other experienced individuals who may be interested in working towards this sort of position in the future.

An excellent remuneration package commensurate with skills and experience is on offer, including equity and performance bonuses for the right person. We are also an equal opportunity employer and encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants, as well as people re-entering the workforce.

We are particularly looking for individuals who have a:

• Proven track record in the establishment and management of nature-based carbon projects, preferably in Australia;

• Extensive knowledge of Australian and global compliance and voluntary carbon markets, including use of FullCAM;

• Strong record in stakeholder engagement;

• Proven experience managing and working well within a team environment;

• Strong interest in knowledge sharing and knowledge gain;

• Proactive approach to the role; and

• Passion for thinking outside of the box

Our staff are our greatest asset and we pride ourselves on investing time and resources into all of our employees so they can get the most out of their position. We aim to provide a work environment where our employees enjoy coming to work and achieve this through the following benefits:

• A strong commitment to our staff’s health and safety;

• Maternity and Paternity leave;

• Free weekly yoga/ Pilates/ gym sessions or weekly gym membership;

• A flexible working environment for employees with family commitments or other needs;

• An understanding, positive work environment with opportunities for personal and professional development (including an annual training budget);

• Sustainable and considerate workloads; and

• Access to an Employee Assistance Program (24 hours a day).

If this sounds like the right workplace and position for you, please send a one page cover letter along with your CV through the Seek portal prior to December 5th 2021.

Please also visit our website and social media to check out some of the awesome work we do. www.biologicenv.com.au.

Click here to apply.