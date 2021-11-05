Associate Program Officer, Program Team, Verra – Washington DC/Remote

Job Title: Associate Program Officer, Program Team

Location: Flexible: Washington, DC or remote (working US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Senior Program Manager

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is looking for a multitasker Junior Program Officer to perform a variety of administrative tasks for the day to day operation of the Program Team and help manage the processing of projects and stakeholder inquiries coming to Verra Secretariat for Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program, the Jurisdictional and Nested REDD+ framework (JNR), the Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards and the Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta).

A day with Verra’s collaborative Program Team might include…

Supporting Verra’s stakeholders with general process administration by clarifying program rules and procedures by creating and maintaining FAQ pages.

Support the day-to-day Secretariat management (for example: categorizing emails, forwarding emails to appropriate people within the Program Team, tracking public consultations, etc.)

Maintaining efficient, accurate and streamlined internal review processes through the internal project tracking systems like project tracker, CRM etc.

Contributing to the evolution of Verra programs (e.g., helping to develop updates to existing manuals) so they continue to be relevant and reflect the most updated rules and requirements.

Collaborating with other Verra teams (i.e., Registry; Communications and Market Development) to further streamline our internal process and project and data gaps.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Day to day management of incoming project requests and enquiries to Verra Secretariat

Daily CRM /Project Tracker/ Click-up data management, including updating project records, creating review records, creating enquiry records, standardizing project records, specific enquiry tracking etc..(for specific teams or members i.e. South African enquiries) and facilitate the review by involving the appropriate member from the Program Team.

Ensuring all internal platforms used are coordinated and updated in a timely manner by the Program Team.

Revising and updating the management procedures to reflect the current rules and requirements and help create and maintain the FAQ page with questions regarding the VCS project development process.

Supporting the market development team by providing the most updated data regarding the projects, and involving the relevant program team members where required.

Provide other administrative support to the Program Team, as needed.

You bring with you…

At least 2-3 years of relevant professional or internship experience

A relevant university degree.

Interest in climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies, Sustainable Development Goals, supply-chain sustainability initiatives, and/or climate/development finance, and an appreciation for the challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of these arenas.

Strong attention to detail.

Strong project management and organizational skills, including the ability to prioritize and work efficiently and effectively under deadlines. Experience in using management system platforms is an added advantage.

Culturally aware with ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Self-starter with ability to excel in a professional environment with limited supervision.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Gaining exposure to challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving livelihoods.

Finding effective ways to ensure the quality of projects and credits under Verra’s programs.

Working with a dynamic, committed and focused team of professionals.

You will know you are successful, if…

You are seen as a reliable and capable member of the team by your peers and manager.

You build an appreciation and respect for the challenges and opportunities faced by users of Verra’s programs, and are able to effectively ensure the quality of activities certified under Verra’s programs.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable solutions to challenges they face.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, ex-government representatives, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, we pay employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $ 40,782 – 46,666 depending on experience

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following to opportunities@verra.org

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

All applications should be submitted to the opportunities page on Verra’s website and will be considered on a rolling basis.