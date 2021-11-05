LCFS Market: California credits fall back to 3.5-year low as Q2 surplus weighs

Published 16:14 on November 5, 2021 / Last updated at 16:14 on November 5, 2021

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) values slid further into the $150 range this week as market participants continued to process a bearish data release for the transportation sector programme in Q2.