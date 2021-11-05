Financials cut, emitters add to California carbon position

Published 20:41 on November 5, 2021

Speculators reduced their net length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) during the past week, while compliance entities boosted their position and whittled down their overall net short amid the October contract expiry, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.