Speculators reduced their net length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) during the past week, while compliance entities boosted their position and whittled down their overall net short amid the October contract expiry, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Financials cut, emitters add to California carbon position
