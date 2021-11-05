Australian carbon credits rose to a fresh high again on Friday, while a study commissioned by the committee safeguarding the integrity of domestic offset units concluded that one of the nation’s biggest-generating methods stands up to scrutiny.
Australia Market Roundup: ACCU bull run won’t let up, as ERAC defends major offset method
Australian carbon credits rose to a fresh high again on Friday, while a study commissioned by the committee safeguarding the integrity of domestic offset units concluded that one of the nation’s biggest-generating methods stands up to scrutiny.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.