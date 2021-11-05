Americas > Exchange ICE makes first foray into voluntary carbon market  

Exchange ICE makes first foray into voluntary carbon market  

Published 11:30 on November 5, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:36 on November 5, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, EMEA, EU ETS, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) plans to launch its first nature-based carbon credit futures contract, the world's largest carbon market exchange operator said Friday, marking its first move into the fast-growing voluntary emissions trading space.

The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) plans to launch its first nature-based carbon credit futures contract, the world’s largest carbon market exchange operator said Friday, marking its first move into the fast-growing voluntary emissions trading space.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software