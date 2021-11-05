Exchange ICE makes first foray into voluntary carbon market

Published 11:30 on November 5, 2021 / Last updated at 11:36 on November 5, 2021 / Americas, Canada, EMEA, EU ETS, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) plans to launch its first nature-based carbon credit futures contract, the world's largest carbon market exchange operator said Friday, marking its first move into the fast-growing voluntary emissions trading space.