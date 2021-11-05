The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) plans to launch its first nature-based carbon credit futures contract, the world’s largest carbon market exchange operator said Friday, marking its first move into the fast-growing voluntary emissions trading space.
Exchange ICE makes first foray into voluntary carbon market
