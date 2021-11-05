COP26 Roundup: Day 5 – Nov. 5

Published 07:41 on November 5, 2021 / Last updated at 07:49 on November 5, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, New Zealand, Other APAC, REDD, Shipping, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Delegates at COP26 in Glasgow are nearing the end of the first week, but with everything still in play on issues such as the future of carbon markets.