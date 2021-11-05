There was a significant uptick in allowance and offset trading volumes in China’s market over the past week with the 2019 and 2020 compliance deadline now just six weeks away, but price movement was limited.
CN Markets: Trading volumes rise in China’s carbon market as compliance deadline nears, but prices stable
There was a significant uptick in allowance and offset trading volumes in China’s market over the past week with the 2019 and 2020 compliance deadline now just six weeks away, but price movement was limited.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.