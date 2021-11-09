ANALYSIS: Shipping blueprint highlights need for R&D spend to kickstart industry decarbonisation

A recent warning from a shipping industry group that lack of investment in green technologies presents the biggest hurdle to the industry’s decarbonisation targets has sharpened focus on the technical and financial challenges facing the sector, whose emissions are seen as hard to abate, if it is to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.