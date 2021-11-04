The Irish government has unveiled a new climate change strategy that it said will help it halve the country’s GHG emissions by 2030 and to achieve net zero by mid-century.
Irish government unveils “transformational” strategy to help it catch up with climate goals
The Irish government has unveiled a new climate change strategy that it said will help it halve the country’s GHG emissions by 2030 and to achieve net zero by mid-century.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.