Carbon Trading Manager, Louis Dreyfus Company – Geneva

Overview / Brief

Louis Dreyfus Company is a leading merchant and processor of agricultural goods. Our activities span the entire value chain from farm to fork, across a broad range of business lines, we leverage our global reach and extensive asset network to serve our customers and consumers around the world. Structured as a matrix organization of six geographical regions and eight platforms, Louis Dreyfus Company is active in over 100 countries and employs approximately 17,000 people globally.

The Carbon Trading Manager is a subject matter expert in the European carbon (EUTS), RED 2 (renewable energy directive) and the US carbon market. They will manage, build and run proprietary paper trading books in Europe (EUTS), US (California, RGGI) and future newly created markets (China).

Main Responsibilities

Will be actively involved and contribute to the strategic long-term view, developments and participation in the paper trading schemes (ICE, CME and other exchanges / platforms) for all global carbon trading schemes now and in the future.

Develop, build and run profitable proprietary books for EUAs, Californian credits (US) and other paper traded markets (CME for voluntary credits).

Develop and maintain internal and external relationships and network with internal platforms and 3rd parties to establish a leading carbon credit trading desk.

Keep track, safeguard, develop and monitor profitability, risk (stay within limits) and quality of the proprietary carbon paper trading books. Be a window to market and advise, optimize LDCs platforms on their carbon portfolios and (co)develop the necessary hedging strategies to cover their current and future needs.

Participate in building a “carbon expert knowledge center” within LDC with a focus on the EUTS and California (US carbon market) to embed carbon within the full value chain and valuations within LDC and its platforms.

Establishment of internal knowledge center carbon and transfer knowledge within LDC

Organise / participate in internal workshops and presentations to transfer knowledge during set up phase of the global carbon solutions platform

Contribute to LDC wide strategic initiatives in the area of climate action

Experience

Likely to have 10+ years of experience in the international carbon / environmental markets.

EUTS experience / (fundamental) knowledge is a must, US carbon market experience a strong advantage.

Iin depth fundamental knowledge of international climate change subjects / markets and impacts and EUTS and RED 2 in particular.

Proven capability of an analytical / academic mind-set and education needed for complex climate change market and its (future) impacts

Other skills (Computer Skills, etc)

Strong negotiation, communication and trading skills

Commercial attitude

Good interpersonal skills

Team player

Communicator

Not adverse to risk

Languages:

English is a must, other languages strongly valued

Academics

Master’s Degree

Diversity & Inclusion

LDC is driven by a set of shared values and high ethical standards

Diversity is part of our DNA. LDC strives to create a diverse and inclusive work environment where people can thrive regardless of gender, sexuality, ethnicity or background.

Sustainability

Sustainable value is at the heart of our purpose as a company

We are passionate about creating fair and sustainable value, both for our business and for other value chain stakeholders: our people, our business partners, the communities we touch and the environment around us

How to Apply

To apply, please visit https://www.ldc.com/careers/join-ldc/job-details/?id=1947 and apply via the LDC Career Portal.

