Paris target within reach as Glasgow pledges chart path to 1.8C of warming – IEA

Published 17:11 on November 4, 2021 / Last updated at 17:11 on November 4, 2021 / Climate Talks, International / No Comments

The world is on track to limit warming to 1.8C this century as updated national pledges and joint commitments to slash methane emissions ratchet down GHG projections, the IEA said on Thursday, the first time the Paris Agreement goal has come within reach.