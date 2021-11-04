Value Chain Carbon Manager, Louis Dreyfus Company – Geneva

Overview / Brief

Louis Dreyfus Company is a leading merchant and processor of agricultural goods. Our activities span the entire value chain from farm to fork, across a broad range of business lines, we leverage our global reach and extensive asset network to serve our customers and consumers around the world. Structured as a matrix organization of six geographical regions and eight platforms, Louis Dreyfus Company is active in over 100 countries and employs approximately 17,000 people globally.

The Value Chain Carbon Manager will serve as a subject matter expert in carbon related measurements / developments. In close cooperation with all platforms they will collect, identify, evaluate information required to assess projects and their potential contribution to the achievement of carbon related targets (SBTI, scope 1-3). The Value Chain Carbon Manager will participate / present LDC in external platforms and initiatives and will also contribute to the daily and long term (strategic) cooperation / coordination with the sustainability and SHE team.

Main Responsibilities

Develop internal and external relationships and network with organizations, consultants and other key players / stakeholders to support the monitoring of scope 1-3 emissions and progress towards targets and to perform related reporting.

Identify and analyze information and data related to opportunities for emissions reductions and removals enhancements across all platforms and the potential impact on LDC’s environmental portfolio and carbon strategies in particular.

Actively contribute to and participate in the establishment of a “carbon expert knowledge center” within LDC to embed carbon within the full value chain.

Organise / participate in internal workshops and presentations to transfer knowledge.

Initiate / participate in / evaluate opportunities for internal (insetting) and external carbon (offsetting) projects.

Participate in / contribute to other LDC wide climate-related strategic initiatives.

Experience

Over 3 years of experience in the measurement, monitoring, reporting and analysis of corporate-level (scope 1-3) and project-based GHG emissions and removals.

Familiarity with climate-related reporting frameworks and carbon markets.

Experience in collecting / managing / analyzing large volumes of data.

Experience in Agri – commodity supply chains, and in forestry and land-use carbon methodologies.

Strong analytical skills to understand, use and/or develop methodologies and tools to evaluate carbon emissions and removals and their impact on set targets.

Other skills (Computer Skills, etc)

Strong communication / presentation skills

Good interpersonal skills

Team player

Languages:

English is a must, other languages strongly valued

Academics

Master’s Degree (or equivalent)

Diversity & Inclusion

LDC is driven by a set of shared values and high ethical standards

Diversity is part of our DNA. LDC strives to create a diverse and inclusive work environment where people can thrive regardless of gender, sexuality, ethnicity or background.

Sustainability

Sustainable value is at the heart of our purpose as a company

We are passionate about creating fair and sustainable value, both for our business and for other value chain stakeholders: our people, our business partners, the communities we touch and the environment around us.

How to Apply

To apply, please visit https://www.ldc.com/careers/join-ldc/job-details/?id=1946 and apply via the LDC Career Portal.