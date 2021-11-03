COP26: Carney defends voluntary carbon market amid protests on offset ‘scams’

Published 22:20 on November 3, 2021 / Last updated at 22:20 on November 3, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

UN climate envoy Mark Carney insisted carbon credits could play a role in corporate climate action on Wednesday, despite protestors disrupting a COP side event seeking to establish credible offsetting practices and denouncing commitments set out by a coalition of hundreds of banks.