COP26: ADB launches initiative for Indonesia, Philippines to begin transition from coal

Published 12:43 on November 3, 2021 / Last updated at 12:50 on November 3, 2021 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, US / No Comments

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) launched at COP26 in Glasgow on Wednesday a partnership with Indonesia and the Philippines to help wean the two key Southeast Asian economies from their reliance on coal-fired power.