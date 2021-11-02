The Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme on Tuesday announced it has approved a listing from Colombia to generate carbon credits, with the proposed area for the subnational endeavour already containing several private-sector led deforestation reduction projects.
ART programme approves Colombia for jurisdictional REDD+ concept
