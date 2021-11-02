Power sector emissions under Massachusetts’ Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade programme receded during the third quarter of the year, though CO2 output was still on track to exceed the in-state carbon market’s adjusted 2021 allowance budget.
Massachusetts GWSA emissions decline in Q3, but trend still points to surplus draw
