Massachusetts GWSA emissions decline in Q3, but trend still points to surplus draw

Published 21:30 on November 2, 2021 / Last updated at 21:30 on November 2, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Power sector emissions under Massachusetts’ Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade programme receded during the third quarter of the year, though CO2 output was still on track to exceed the in-state carbon market’s adjusted 2021 allowance budget.