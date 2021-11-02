Senior Program Officer, Methodologies (Technological and Industrial Climate Solutions), Verra – Washington DC/Flexible

Job Title: Senior Program Officer, Methodologies (Technological and Industrial Climate Solutions)

Location: Flexible: Washington, DC or remote (working with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Senior Manager, Methodologies

*Verra has recently hired a Senior Program Officer, Methodologies but is further staffing and looking for additional candidates for the team.

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving livelihoods, and protecting natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is seeking a Senior Program Officer, Methodologies to support the development of innovative and high-impact VCS methodologies, with a focus on technological and industrial climate solutions. In the context of this position, technological and industrial climate solutions encompasses all sectors other than Natural Climate Solutions.

A day with Verra’s Program Team might include:

Collaborating with methodology developers, validation/verification bodies, and other experts in a constructive and solutions-oriented way, to support the development of new and innovative methodologies.

Assessing methodology concept notes and proposed methodologies, and working with methodology developers in a proactive way to address findings.

Being an advocate for innovation within methodologies, promoting the use of new methodological and monitoring approaches.

Providing guidance and support to users of the VCS Program, including methodology developers, and other stakeholders.

Supporting updates to the VCS methodology approval process and internal management procedures.

Supporting and overseeing team colleagues engaged in the development of VCS methodologies.

Collaborating with other Verra teams (e.g., Innovations and Policy & Markets Teams) to advance our organizational mission.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading:

Conducting quality reviews of submitted methodology concept notes and proposed methodologies, and ensuring the timely approval of new methodologies.

Providing technical guidance to VCS methodology developers, validation/verification bodies, and other stakeholders.

Helping draft revisions to Verra program rules and procedures relevant to methodologies to help maintain the robustness, workability, and impact of those programs.

Serving as an expert resource within the Program Team on technical matters relating to methodologies for technological and industrial climate solutions and the methodology approval process, including training and supporting other staff.

Supporting revisions and updates to internal management procedures related to methodology development and approvals.

Ensuring continual updates to the methodology tracker used for managing the pipeline of new methodologies.

Supporting other Verra teams such as the Innovations and Policy & Markets Teams on other emerging opportunities.

You bring with you:

A technical degree, preferably master’s, in a relevant field such as engineering, technology, or similar.

At least 5 years of relevant professional experience, preferably working for a standards organization, NGO, government, consultancy, project developer, and/or an auditor.

Experience developing and/or assessing GHG accounting methodologies.

Technical background and demonstrated understanding of GHG accounting as it relates to key sectors relevant to VCS projects.

Strong attention to detail.

Ability to think creatively and in a solution-oriented manner.

Good project management and organizational skills, including prioritizing and working efficiently and effectively under deadlines.

Culturally aware with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other languages would be an additional asset.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by:

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Working on challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve livelihoods.

Finding effective ways to ensure the quality of projects and credits under Verra programs.

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals.

You will know you are successful, if:

You are seen as a leader and a go-to resource by your peers, and as a reliable and capable member of the team by your manager.

You build on your appreciation and respect for the challenges and opportunities faced by users of the Verra programs and are able to effectively ensure the quality of activities certified under the Verra programs.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable solutions to challenges they face.

You will join a team:

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, policymakers, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies Verra’s values, which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $62,710 – $76,619, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send the following to: opportunities@verra.org

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.