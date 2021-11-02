COP26: New US regulations seek to bolster credibility of Global Methane Pledge

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed new rules Tuesday that would help cut methane emissions from the oil and gas sector, hours before the US and EU-led Global Methane Pledge was formally unveiled at COP26.