The US EPA proposed new rules Tuesday that would help cut methane emissions from the country’s oil and gas sector, hours before the US and EU-led Global Methane Pledge was formally unveiled at COP26.
COP26: New US regulations seek to bolster credibility of Global Methane Pledge
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed new rules Tuesday that would help cut methane emissions from the oil and gas sector, hours before the US and EU-led Global Methane Pledge was formally unveiled at COP26.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.