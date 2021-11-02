Program Manager, RGGI, Inc. – New York City

Position Announcement

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Inc. (“RGGI, Inc.”) seeks to hire a Program Manager to be based in New York City.A full description of the position follows, and is also available on the Jobs at RGGI, Inc. page of the RGGI website. Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis. Core Responsibilities: Serve as the program lead for the RGGI CO 2 Allowance Tracking System (RGGI COATS) and RGGI CO 2 budget source compliance, including: Develop work plans for quarterly RGGI COATS registry system updates and releases, in coordination with the RGGI COATS System Administrator.

Perform registry system testing and coordinate on security improvements.

Coordinate among RGGI states, as well as the relevant contractors, involved in the maintenance and development of RGGI COATS.

Facilitate state review of sensitive compliance data, processes, and reports.

Facilitate relevant notifications and transactions related to compliance processing.

Coordinate the release of compliance data and reporting to the public.

Manage budget and workflow of contractor serving as the RGGI COATS System Administrator. Independently coordinate and facilitate calls with state agency representatives. Serve as the program lead on tracking of CO 2 emissions and CO 2 allowance data. Serve as the program lead and/or support on specific projects related to the regional process of program evaluation (RGGI Program Review), including technical modeling, analyses, and public meetings. Provide support for the RGGI offsets program. Provide support on other technical and/or administrative support across program areas as needed. Qualifications: Academic record including, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree.

At least 5 years of relevant professional experience successfully facilitating or coordinating multiple projects, working with a diverse group of clients, and engaging with the public.

Interest in climate change and energy policy and understanding of the technical/policy aspects of achieving greenhouse gas emissions reductions in the power sector.

Strong project management, communications, organizational, and analytic skills.

Ability to: Communicate clearly, concisely, and effectively with state agency representatives and external parties. Prepare clear and effective written agendas, memos, reports, and presentations (including visuals). Approach projects with ownership from conception through planning and execution. Effectively prioritize when managing multiple projects or deadlines within one project. Problem-solve, think critically, and suggest process and system improvements. Work effectively and collaboratively in a small office, including the flexibility to take on ad-hoc projects and new responsibilities as needed. Work effectively in both remote environments and in-person, as circumstances allow.

Compensation:

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience and will include a benefits package. Apply:

Interested applicants should submit a resumé, cover letter, and a 1-3 page writing sample (e.g., a memo, brief, or other concise informational document) to info@rggi.org addressed to Andrew J. McKeon, Executive Director, under the subject line “Program Manager Application.” Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis. No telephone inquiries, please. RGGI, Inc. is committed to equal opportunity employment.