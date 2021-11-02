Fiji signs up to Australia’s Indo-Pacific offset scheme

Published 01:51 on November 2, 2021 / Last updated at 01:51 on November 2, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Fiji has become Australia’s first official partner under its planned regional carbon offset market, which will allow Australian companies access to emissions credits generated in the Pacific Island nation.