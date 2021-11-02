Fiji has become Australia’s first official partner under its planned regional carbon offset market, which will allow Australian companies access to emissions credits generated in the Pacific Island nation.
Fiji signs up to Australia’s Indo-Pacific offset scheme
Fiji has become Australia’s first official partner under its planned regional carbon offset market, which will allow Australian companies access to emissions credits generated in the Pacific Island nation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.