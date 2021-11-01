Over 100 forest nations pledge to end deforestation by 2030

Published 08:12 on November 1, 2021 / Last updated at 08:12 on November 1, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Over 100 forest-rich nations have committed to “halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation” by the end of the decade, with the action set to be funded by almost £14 billion in public and private sources, the UK is set to announce at the COP26 summit in Glasgow on Tuesday.