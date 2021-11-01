ACR Administrator, American Carbon Registry – Arlington/Little Rock/US Remote

POSITION TITLE: ACR Administrator

LOCATION: Arlington VA, Little Rock AR or U.S. Remote

BUSINESS UNIT: American Carbon Registry

REPORTS TO: ACR Compliance Director

GENERAL

The nonprofit American Carbon Registry, (ACR), an enterprise of Winrock International, is a leading carbon offset program recognized for its strong standards for environmental integrity and quest to innovate. Founded in 1996, ACR has over two decades of unparalleled experience in development of rigorous, science-based carbon offset standards and methodologies as well as operational experience in the oversight of high-quality offset project listing, verification, registration, offset issuance, serialization and on-line retirement reporting.

ACR is a California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved Offset Project Registry (OPR) for the California cap-and-trade program. The process of providing the highest-quality client service – being responsive, accurate and helping to solve problems, has become the hallmark of ACR’s success in the California regulated carbon market and led to a majority market share of all ARBOCs. ACR has also been approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to supply credits to airlines under the CORSIA and is positioning itself for a role in new compliance offset markets in other U.S. states and under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

POSITION SUMMARY

The ACR Administrator is a critical administrative support role within the American Carbon Registry (ACR), contributing to all aspects of the unit’s operations. The Administrator will contribute to the maintenance and development of operational processes that ensure the integrity of the carbon credits issued, create and manage internal databases, and provide day-to-day administrative tasks associated with procurement, finances, travel booking, reporting and customer service. The position will report to the ACR Compliance Director while supporting the full ACR team.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Work with ACR staff to provide day-to-day support such as contracting, procurement, invoicing and payment processing

Engage with Winrock operational staff in HR and finance to meet reporting needs

Support internal audit processes

Create and manage internal databases and shared filing systems

Support versioning, formatting and design processes for various ACR forms and publications

Manage event planning and organization

Facilitate travel booking

Think creatively and practically about opportunities for increased efficiencies within internal operations.

Manage various subscription services for ACR team

Assist with web content updates

Support the approval process for new account holders on the registry, including know your customer (KYC) and providing onboarding assistance.

QUALIFICATIONS AND BACKGROUND

Education: Undergraduate degree preferred, but not required if the candidate has significant administrative experience. Degree or certificate in Business Administration, Operations, Finance, Business Development or related field preferred.

Experience: At least 5 years of business experience in an administrative role with a preference for some years of direct experience working in non-profit, sustainable development, or environmental markets sectors.

Skills:

Strong organizational and systems thinking skills and a willingness to learn on the job.

Detail oriented.

Ability to consistently interact with others in a professional, courteous, and tactful manner, maintain a positive attitude, and work effectively in a team setting.

Demonstration of high level of client service including thorough and timely responses to client and partner enquiries.

Excellent interpersonal skills, impeccable integrity and trustworthiness, sense of humor, and diplomatic approach to problem solving.

Expertise with Sharepoint and Microsoft Office tools.

Ability to review and provide edits and feedback on document clarity / formatting.

Strong speaking, and written communication skills.

Fluency in spoken and written English is required. Fluency in one or more additional languages is an asset.

Other: May involve occasional domestic travel for short-term assignments. Commitment to Winrock’s mission and interest in market-based approaches to reducing greenhouse gas emissions required. Candidate must be comfortable working in a flexible, high-paced environment and able to work well in teams and also independently. U.S. citizen or work permit.

Winrock offers competitive pay and an excellent benefits package.

Winrock is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all people and value diversity and inclusiveness. Winrock recruits, employs, trains, promotes and compensates regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, physical or mental disability, medical condition, family care status, or any other basis protected by law.

At Winrock we have a clear mission: Empower the disadvantaged, increase economic opportunity and sustain natural resources through unwavering dedication to accountability, equity, innovation, integrity and transformation.

Winrock knows that its success comes from the hard work and steadfast dedication of its diverse workforce. Winrock remains committed to maintaining diversity, inclusion and equity across the entire organization