Forestry Analyst, American Carbon Registry (ACR) – Arlington/Little Rock/US Remote

POSITION TITLE: Forestry Analyst

LOCATION: Arlington VA, Little Rock AR or Remote within the US.

BUSINESS UNIT: American Carbon Registry (ACR)

REPORTS TO: Director of Forestry, American Carbon Registry

GENERAL:

Winrock International is a nonprofit organization that works with people in the United States and around the world to empower the disadvantaged, increase economic opportunity, and sustain natural resources. Winrock matches innovative approaches in agriculture, natural resources management, clean energy, and leadership development with the unique needs of its partners. By linking local individuals and communities with new ideas and technology, Winrock is increasing long-term productivity, equity, and responsible resource management to benefit the poor and disadvantaged of the world.

The non-profit American Carbon Registry, (ACR), an enterprise of Winrock International, is a leading carbon offset program recognized for its strong standards for environmental integrity and its leadership in carbon market innovation. Founded in 1996, ACR has two decades of unparalleled experience in development of rigorous, science-based carbon offset standards and methodologies as well as operational experience in the oversight of high-quality offset project listing, verification, registration, offset issuance, serialization and on-line retirement reporting.

In addition to its voluntary carbon market activities, ACR is an approved Offset Project Registry (OPR) for the California Cap-and-Trade Program. In this role, ACR works with the state regulatory agency to oversee the registration and issuance of compliance-eligible Registry Offset Credits, which once transitioned to compliance offset credits can be used by California entities to help meet their emissions reductions obligations in the Cap-and-Trade Program. ACR has also been approved to supply offset credits under the International Civil Aviation Organization’s CORSIA.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Forestry Analyst is an important technical role within the American Carbon Registry (ACR), providing support to the Director of Forestry, and other members of ACR staff on all aspects of registry management, including, but not limited to reviewing project listing applications, data reporting and verification documents; formulating responses to technical questions raised by project developers and verification bodies; supporting business development and outreach activities; and helping to coordinate the development and/or approval of new quantification methodologies.

The process of answering client questions, project listing, overseeing verification, and issuance of credits in both the California compliance market and the voluntary carbon market is a dominant component of our registry activities. Significant activity also continues in the development and modification of carbon quantification methodologies, which requires significant technical understanding of carbon accounting, sampling and measurement approaches. ACR prides itself on providing technical knowledge and responsive customer service to all our clients. The Forestry Analyst will have (or quickly obtain) a detailed understanding of the California cap-and-trade regulation and the US Forests Compliance Offset Protocol, the ACR Standard and associated forestry methodologies, as well as ICAO and the voluntary carbon market and associated initiatives. The incumbent will provide support to ensure that projects move through the Registry process efficiently, while ensuring compliance and technical rigor and quality.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Review and provide substantive feedback on documents for listing, verification and registration of ACR forestry projects and California compliance forest projects, and other project types as needed.

Interact regularly on a technical level with ARB, with other relevant regulatory bodies and with clients to address issues that arise through the project development and verification process.

Provide accurate and coherent technical guidance and explanations to clients and market stakeholders.

Develop technical analyses, presentations, outreach materials, and reports to support the work of the Director of Forestry or other senior ACR staff.

Track and understand technical guidance from the Air Resources Board related to the US Forests Compliance Offset Protocol and the Cap and Trade t types as needed Regulation affecting Registry processes.

Coordinate new offset methodology development and approval including review, technical support, assisting with identifying and coordinating technical peer reviewers, setting up meetings, and providing meeting notes.

Represent ACR at various meetings with clients, regulatory agencies and others organizations.

Provide assistance and background information for responses to general new business inquiries.

OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist with contracting, mobilizing and monitoring short term consultants and peer reviewers.

Liaise with other Winrock divisions for new business development and coordination of jointly implemented activities.

QUALIFICATIONS AND BACKGROUND

Education: Bachelor or advanced degree in Forestry, Natural Resources Management or related field.

Experience: The candidate must have at least 5 years of experience working with projects in the US and/or international carbon market or related environmental markets including forestry, ecosystems, and sustainability. The candidate must have familiarity with fundamental greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting principles and methods / tools as related to forest carbon measurement and monitoring.

Skills:

Understanding of basic forest mensuration and modeling techniques, and silviculture.

Ability to manage project operations and workflow effectively, to track and meet deadlines for multiple tasks.

Experience with ArcGIS

Demonstrated skills in, or relevant to, GHG accounting in the California compliance and voluntary forest carbon markets.

Strong interpersonal skills, impeccable integrity and trustworthiness, sense of humor, and diplomatic approach to problem solving.

Ability to consistently interact with others in a professional, courteous, and tactful manner, maintain a positive attitude and good working relationships, and work effectively in a team setting.

Ability to work independently for timely completion of quality deliverables.

Strong technical, analytical and statistical skills.

Strong speaking, presentation and written communication skills.

Fluency in spoken and written English is required. Fluency in one or more additional languages is an asset

Other: Must be available to travel domestically for short-term assignments. Commitment to Winrock’s mission and interest in market-based approaches to reducing greenhouse gas emissions required. Candidate must be comfortable working in a flexible, high-paced environment and able to work well in teams and also independently.

Winrock offers competitive pay and an excellent benefits package.

Winrock is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all people and value diversity and inclusiveness. Winrock recruits, employs, trains, promotes and compensates regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, physical or mental disability, medical condition, family care status, or any other basis protected by law.

At Winrock we have a clear mission: Empower the disadvantaged, increase economic opportunity and sustain natural resources through unwavering dedication to accountability, equity, innovation, integrity and transformation.

Winrock knows that its success comes from the hard work and steadfast dedication of its diverse workforce. Winrock remains committed to maintaining diversity, inclusion and equity across the entire organization