Portfolio Manager, Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) – Arlington/US Remote

POSITION TITLE: Portfolio Manager

LOCATION: Arlington VA , remote US-based working locations will be considered

BUSINESS UNIT: Environmental Resources Trust

REPORTS TO: ART Managing Director

POSITION SUMMARY

The Portfolio Manager is an important role within ART providing support to the ART Managing Director, and other ART staff on all aspects of implementation of this program. This will include significant technical support to jurisdictions and stakeholders, technical inputs and analyses, development of outreach materials, document review, report writing and registry management.

ART prides itself on providing technical expertise and responsive service to interested participants, jurisdictions and stakeholders. The Manager, Portfolio will have a detailed understanding of REDD+ quantification and monitoring methods and approaches and the carbon market. The incumbent will provide support and contribute to ensure that ART is managed efficiently, while ensuring technical rigor and quality.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Take a leading role in technical REDD+ work streams within ART operations

Develop a deep understanding of all ART program requirements including both the technical and safeguards requirements in TREES

Coordinate the outreach to and support of interested and participating jurisdictions under the ART program, including answering questions, developing communications materials, and providing presentations on the program requirements

Review and provide substantive feedback on TREES documents submitted for Secretariat review under ART

Lead the oversight of ART validation and verification bodies including application review, training, and audit process and document reviews

Lead in the development of and updates to ART Standards, templates, guidance documents, tools and other program documents

Assist in coordinating expert committees as needed, including preparation of meeting materials, development of memoranda, management of contractual documentation

Develop technical analyses, presentations, outreach materials, and reports to contribute to the implementation of the ART program

Represent ART in industry groups and speaking engagements as appropriate

Assist with development of summary materials for the ART Board and present on technical topics as appropriate

QUALIFICATIONS AND BACKGROUND

Education: Advanced degree in Forestry, Natural Resources Management, Carbon Accounting, or related field.

Experience: The candidate must have at least 10 years of experience working in REDD+ / forest carbon and voluntary or compliance carbon markets. The candidate must have familiarity with REDD+ accounting and quantification methods, fundamental greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting principles, and verification and auditing standards.

Skills:

Understanding of approaches for quantifying emissions from deforestation and degradation and removals at a jurisdictional scale.

Deep knowledge and understanding of voluntary and regulated carbon markets including CORSIA and the Paris Agreement and the relative positioning of ART across markets.

Detailed understanding of validation and verification processes.

Ability to manage project operations and workflow effectively, to track and meet deadlines for multiple tasks.

Strong interpersonal skills, impeccable integrity and trustworthiness, sense of humor, and diplomatic approach to problem solving.

Ability to consistently interact with others in a professional, courteous, and tactful manner, maintain a positive attitude and good working relationships, and work effectively in a team setting.

Ability to work independently for timely completion of quality deliverables.

Strong technical and analytical skills.

Strong speaking, presentation and written communication skills.

Fluency in spoken and written English is required. Fluency in one or more additional languages is an asset, especially Spanish and French.

Other: Must be available to travel for short-term assignments. Commitment to Winrock’s mission and interest in market-based approaches to reducing greenhouse gas emissions required. Candidate must be comfortable working in a flexible, high-paced environment and able to work well in teams and also independently.

