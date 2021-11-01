Senior Manager, Greenhouse Gas Accounting Strategies, Conservation International – Arlington/Seattle/US Remote

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous, and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Senior Manager, Greenhouse Gas Accounting Strategies brings technical expertise on greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting to Conservation International and our work with companies. They are sought as an institutional expert, providing critical analysis, raising organizational capacity, and representing the organization externally in related fora.

Situated within the Center for Natural Climate Solutions (NCS), they serve as a technical advisor to corporate partnerships and the organization on climate change, and particularly GHG accounting. The Senior Manager will provide expertise across a range of corporate partnerships on the robustness of GHG accounting and related climate change commitments, and advise on the credibility of associated corporate claims. They will also provide technical leadership for Conservation International’s internal GHG accounting and reporting efforts in support of climate change commitments, as well as support organizational capacity building on GHG accounting. They will serve as an internal and external authority on GHG accounting-related multistakeholder initiatives (e.g. the Science-Based Targets Initiative and GHG Protocol), coordinating and aligning internal perspectives on such methodologies.

This position does not directly supervise staff but may oversee work of other team members on tasks as needed. This is a two-year position with the potential to extend. Strong preference given to candidates based in Arlington, VA, or Seattle, WA.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide technical expertise within CI on ideal commitments and performance of companies on GHG accounting (scopes 1-3) and reporting, including setting science-based targets.

Contribute to CI’s engagement in GHG accounting-related multistakeholder initiatives.

Facilitate technical reviews of consultation documents from external partners on issues related to GHG accounting, corporate claims, and science-based targets.

Advise on the ways in which the private sector can integrate natural climate solutions into climate strategies and plans.

Review and provide input to corporate partnerships as needed on the robustness and credibility of GHG accounting and related climate change commitments.

Significantly contribute to internal CI efforts to sharpen the organization’s GHG accounting and reporting efforts in support of organizational climate change commitments.

Spearhead organizational capacity building on GHG accounting.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS

This position will be based in Arlington, VA, or Seattle, WA, preferably. Remote within other US locations is possible.

Some travel is required (~10-15% of time).

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Bachelor’s degree or relevant combination of education and experience.

5-7 years of related work experience.

Demonstrated experience in applying greenhouse gas accounting methodologies for companies or other organizations.

Experience raising funds from and managing relationships with corporations and/or other institutional donors.

Knowledge of current trends in corporate sustainability.

Superb interpersonal skills, including the ability to listen, use diplomacy and tact, and build strong working relationships, particularly in matrixed organizational structures.

Well-developed written and oral communication skills, including demonstrated ability to analyze and synthesize complex information for lay audiences.

Preferred

Subject matter expertise on agricultural supply chains and/or natural climate solutions.

Experience preparing GHG accounts or establishing science-based targets.

Foreign language proficiency in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Chinese (Mandarin), or Bahasa.

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter.

