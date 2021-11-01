Australia releases framework for Indo-Pacific carbon market, eyes Indonesia partnership

Australia on Monday published legislation outlining a financial framework for its planned Indo-Pacific carbon market, after agreeing with Indonesia over the weekend to work together on offsets.