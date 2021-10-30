WCI emitters massively unravel net short position, speculators boost net long

Published 00:05 on October 30, 2021 / Last updated at 00:31 on October 30, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Regulated entities saw their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net short position nearly halve this week amid reported exchange-for-physical deals, while financial entities saw their net length jump close to an all-time high, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.