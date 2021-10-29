The conservative-dominated US Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a legal challenge that would kneecap the EPA in regulating CO2 emissions or allow Congress to delegate such authority to the agency, in a potentially ominous sign for the country’s already minimal climate policy future.
US Supreme Court accepts appeal to hamstring power sector CO2 regulations
