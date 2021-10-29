California LCFS registers surprise surplus in Q2 as multiple credit generators post records

Published 21:05 on October 29, 2021 / Last updated at 21:05 on October 29, 2021

California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) posted a credit surplus during the second quarter of 2021, according to state data posted Friday, bucking traders’ expectations of a deficit as renewable diesel (RD), renewable natural gas (RNG), and electricity volumes shot up.