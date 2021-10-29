EUAs traded moderately firmer on Friday morning as bargain-hunting traders bought in response to Thursday’s price decline, while energy markets continued to fall across the board.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs traded moderately firmer on Friday morning as bargain-hunting traders bought in response to Thursday's price decline, while energy markets continued to fall across the board.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.