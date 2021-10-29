Analysts/Senior Analysts – Climate Change, NZ Ministry for the Environment – Auckland

Mō tēnei tūranga mahi | About this role

Permanent/Fixed Term/Secondment – multiple opportunities available

• Influence change for our environment

• High profile and exciting work

• Flexible working to support your work-life balance

Our purpose – He taiao tōnui mō ngā reanga katoa – a flourishing environment for every generation – be part of this exciting journey.

Mō tēnei tūrangi mahi | About the roles

Climate change is expected to have significant impacts on our people, environment, economy and the way we live.

This is your chance to support Aotearoa New Zealand to transition to a low-carbon economy and adapt to the impacts of climate change. You will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects across our climate change work programme.

We are looking for people with experience in either policy development, policy/project implementation, data analysis/coding and/or translating climate science into policy, with the ability to deliver quality work in a fast-paced environment.

You will work closely with teams in the Climate Change directorate, but will have a strong outward facing focus too, particularly with iwi/Māori, central government agencies, local government, industry groups and the private sector.

For the Senior Analyst level, you will provide coordination and autonomous technical leadership for projects and have the opportunity to mentor junior members of the team to build capability.

Ngā pūkenga me ngā wheako | Skills and experience

You will have a collaborative approach, strong stakeholder engagement skills with the ability to quickly build credibility and trust across diverse groups. In particular, engaging and partnering with Māori will be key to your success.

You will also bring:

• a background in either:

o policy advice (ideally climate change policy)

o climate science or

o data analysis/automation/coding

• experience providing policy advice to senior leaders and Ministers

• strong communication skills with the ability to deliver insights to technical and non-technical audiences

• delivery in cross-agency operational programmes or projects

• project management skills, with the ability to identify and manage risks

• an agile approach, with a desire to make a difference

• commitment to developing your cultural capability and capacity in te ao Māori.

Most importantly you will be passionate about looking for realistic and effective ways of achieving environmental outcomes.

Mō mātou | About us

The Ministry’s purpose – He taiao tōnui mō ngā reanga katoa – a flourishing environment for every generation.

We offer:

• a flexible by default approach to support your work-life balance

• agile working, allowing you variety and challenges across the organisation as we work as ‘One MfE’

• generous leave entitlements

• training to competently and effectively engage with Māori as our Treaty Partner, this includes te reo me ona tikanga Māori courses

• active social club and employee networks, including a Māori staff network

• opportunities for development and education.

A key priority for the Ministry is Te Ao Māori. This means we work with our Treaty partner to advance Māori priorities for the environment and for environmental success. We will be confident and coordinated in our ongoing engagement with Māori and lead the natural resources system in engaging for success with tangata whenua. We will grow our capability and capacity to accurately reflect Māori views in our work.

An organisational priority is that we accurately reflect Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Ao Maori into our everyday work, by living our Te Ao Hurihuri Strategy through capability and capacity building.

We embrace diversity and inclusion and are committed to equal opportunities. What’s important to us is ‘he rau kotahi tangata’ – embracing our multiple talents – by harnessing our diversity and being inclusive. We actively encourage applications from all backgrounds.

The location for this role is flexible which means you can work anywhere in New Zealand and there is an option to work from home. As a flexible friendly employer, we are happy to discuss solutions that may work for you and the business. We value and care about enabling our people to work in a way that means they can work at their best.

Tono ināianei | Apply Now

Apply directly by completing the online application form and submit your CV and cover letter. Note: your cover letter will be a key part of our assessment process, so please highlight how your experience relates to the key skills required for this role.

If you require further information about this position please contact James Coombes at James.Coombes@mfe.govt.nz

Salary ranges:

Analyst: $73,280 to $89,565 pa

Senior Analyst: $101,802 to $124,424 pa. Appointment within these ranges will be based on skills and experience.

Please note: we will be working through applications as they are submitted and progressing candidates prior to the closing date.

Rā Katinga | Applications close: Thursday, 11 November 2021

Click here for further details.