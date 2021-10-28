The Canadian Liberal government’s climate plan could allow the country to meet its enhanced Paris Agreement target, but this depends on the speed of the regulatory trail and other administrative processes, according to independent modelling released Thursday.
Canada’s 2030 climate plan deemed credible, but speed of implementation crucial -analysis
The Canadian Liberal government’s climate plan could allow the country to meet its enhanced Paris Agreement target, but this depends on the speed of the regulatory trail and other administrative processes, according to independent modelling released Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.