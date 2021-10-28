Large British companies will be forced to report their climate-related risks from next year, according to government plans unveiled on Thursday that would make the UK the world’s first nation to impose detailed mandatory disclosures.
UK unveils plans for mandatory climate risk disclosures from next year
