(Senior) Climate Change Specialist, AIIB – Beijing

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank whose mission is financing the Infrastructure for Tomorrow—infrastructure with sustainability at its core. We began operations in Beijing in January 2016 and have since grown to 104 approved members worldwide. We are capitalized up to USD100 billion and Triple-A-rated by the major international credit rating agencies. Working with partners, AIIB meets clients’ needs by unlocking new capital and investing in infrastructure that is green, technology-enabled and promotes regional connectivity.

AIIB’s corporate strategy highlights that green infrastructure will be a key focus for AIIB’s investment portfolio. A major component of green infrastructure are projects that support climate change efforts and help members meet their climate change commitments. AIIB has committed to reaching or surpassing, by 2025, a 50% share of climate finance in its actual financing approvals. Additionally, AIIB will seek to align its operations to the Paris Agreement and continue to be an active participant in the joint MDB efforts to both increase climate financing and find effective solutions to climate change.

AIIB’s Strategy, Policy and Budget (SPB) Department is responsible for: (i) developing and monitoring the implementation of the Bank’s strategic agenda including its Corporate Strategy and implementation; (ii) developing and overseeing compliance with the Bank’s operational policies and procedures for the Bank’s infrastructure investment portfolio (non-treasury), including environmental, social, procurement and financial management; (iii)coordinating on the Bank’s partnerships and promoting regional cooperation; and (iv) managing the Bank’s administrative budget to support the implementation of the annual business plan and strategic agenda.

The SPB Department is recruiting a Climate Change Specialist/Senior Climate Change Specialist to support operationalization of Paris Alignment commitment through road testing and distilling lessons from project level work. Working closely with the project team, the successful candidate will undertake activities to:

• assist in the implementation of AIIB’s Paris Agreement alignment commitment.

• support the consideration of climate change in investment programs and projects of sovereign and non-sovereign clients.

• address climate dimensions of policies, programs, projects, technical assistance and training.

• perform Paris Alignment assessment and appraise the climate risks and impacts associated with investment projects against the requirements of AIIB’s policy commitments.

• enhance the AIIB’s overall capacity related to climate change and Paris Alignment.

Responsibilities

• Support AIIB’s implementation of the joint MDB framework on Paris Alignment, including support developing guidance notes and technical notes (i.e. GHG accounting methodology, sector/ thematic studies and assessments, and sectoral guidelines) for Paris Alignment assessment.

• Support developing guidelines for designing and implementing mitigation and adaptation measures in investment operations, including the development of initiatives, tools, databases and institutional capacity to screen climate-related risk and of measures to increase climate resilience and reduce vulnerability.

• Appraise the climate risks and impacts associated with investment projects against the requirements of AIIB’s policies; this will include field-based reviews;

• Develop, recommend and monitor courses of action based on reviews to resolve issues concerning AIIB clients’ compliance with the relevant climate policies

• Provide technical support to identifying, maximizing and tracking climate finance of AIIB -funded projects, including assessing climate co-benefit of projects, supporting the tracking and reporting on mitigation and adaptation finance and monitoring and disclosing greenhouse gas emissions from AIIB-funded projects.

• Prepare climate change-related documents, reports, guidelines, tools as required by AIIB’s strategies and policies, taking into account AIIB Members’ and AIIB’s commitments, including the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals.

• Support the design and implementation of capacity building training programs for AIIB.

• Help maintain key internal climate expertise network; support partnership with internal and external stakeholders, including the MDB Working Group on Climate Finance, Paris Alignment, GHG Accounting, etc.

• Contribute the communication of AIIB’s climate change efforts to internal and external stakeholders, including preparing analytical pieces, presentations, talking points.

Requirements

• A minimum of a Master’s degree in climate change policy, environment and natural resource management, economics or a related field.

• Minimum 5-8 years of experience for Specialist (8-10 years for Senior Specialist) in relevant climate topics including: mobilizing climate finance, climate-related physical and transition risk assessment, climate mitigation and / or adaptation projects, low-carbon and climate resilient development for developing countries, decarbonization/energy efficiency technologies and policies, and strategies for carbon intensive sectors.

• Detailed knowledge of the UNFCCC process, Paris Agreement, climate finance instruments and mechanisms, and low-carbon and climate resilient development plans and commitments.

• Proven track record of leading the preparation and implementation support of investment operations, involving climate change and green growth matters.

• Strong practical experience in applying tools and instruments for mainstreaming climate change mitigation and adaptation, green growth and climate finance into development concerns in investment operations.

• Detailed understanding and experience with the joint MDB climate mitigation and climate adaptation finance tracking and reporting is a plus.

• Experience with the development and implementation of climate strategies, policies and procedures.

• Proven application of professional expertise in planning and management of the climate aspects of infrastructure programs and projects, including in sectors such as energy, transport, water and urban development.

• Experience with the planning, preparation and implementation of project-level climate assessment and related types of studies.

• Effective ability to participate in project development and supervision, including project design, feasibility studies, consultations and management.

• Familiarity with operations, policies and procedures of international financial institutions, and experience in processing and implementation of projects, is preferable.

• Results-oriented and proactive, with a demonstrated ability to lead a team as well as being a team player; good attention to detail and ability to communicate verbally and in writing in English.

• Demonstrated ability to work effectively in a multicultural environment and build effective working relations with clients and colleagues.

Candidates are strongly encouraged to submit a piece of written analytical work (minimum of 10 pages) alongside the application.

AIIB is committed to diversity, transparency and inclusion. We believe our strength comes from having a team with the right diverse skills, experiences and abilities selected through a merit-based competitive process. We actively encourage applications from people from both within and outside AIIB members, regardless of nationality, religion, gender, race, disability or sexual orientation.

Previous experience and qualifications will determine the grade and job title at which successful applicants will enter AIIB.

Join us and help create a prosperous and sustainable Asia while growing your career in a diverse and innovative environment.

Click here to apply.